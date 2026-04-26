The clashes between Milan and Juventus have often been associated with captivating duels between some of the biggest stars in the sport.

Unfortunately for the Calcio fanatics, the days of Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Del Piero are long gone. Nevertheless, Sunday’s contest at San Siro will still witness some compelling battles between the two sets of players.

So let’s take a closer look at five anticipated player duels that are likely to ensue this evening, at least based on the expected starting lineups.

Strahinja Pavlovic vs Francisco Conceicao

Stahinja Pavlovic has now cemented himself as a protagonist for Milan at both ends of the pitch. Nevertheless, the presence of the in-form Chico Conceicao could prompt Max Allegri to pin back his Serbian defender, as the tricky Portuguese winger can be deadly when given space.

The one-on-one duels between these two will be enticing.

Alexis Saelemaekers vs Andrea Cambiaso

This should be a good old-fashioned battle between two wing-backs who excel in the attacking phase, but have a knack for committing mistakes at the back. These two should battle it out all along the touchline, and whoever prevails will give his team a big advantage.

Adrien Rabiot vs Manuel Locatelli

After playing side-by-side for three years, Rabiot and Locatelli will lock horns in what might be the most significant duel on the night. The Frenchman has been decisive for Milan with his goals, which often stem from his late runs to the box.

Therefore, the Juventus captain must place his old comrade under close surveillance to avoid costly errors at the back.

Luka Modric vs Kenan Yildiz

Calling this one a direct duel could be a stretch, but Kenan Yildiz could be entrusted with an important defensive duty: Pressing against Luka Modric.

Needless to say, the Turkish youngster is required to make a difference for Juventus in the attacking phase, but his defensive commitment could be equally important on this particular occasion.

Rafael Leao vs Gleison Bremer

This fascinating battle will pit two Serie A elite players against one another. Slowly but surely, Bremer has been regaining his best athletic and technical form. If it comes down to a physical duel, Rafa Leao certainly won’t have a chance.

Therefore, the key for the Brazilian is to avoid being dragged out of the box and getting isolated in one-on-one duels, as this is where the Portuguese attacker excels. Instead, Juve’s defensive trio must remain compact and close to one another.