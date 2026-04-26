Juventus are reportedly interested in Lazio defender Mario Gila, who is widely expected to leave the Italian capital club this summer.

The 25-year-old is a Barcelona native, but he began his career at Real Madrid. In the summer of 2022, he joined the Biancocelesti, where he endured a relatively slow start. Nevertheless, the Spaniard is now considered an absolute pillar at the back for Maurizio Sarri’s team, and one of the finest defenders Serie A has to offer.

The Lazio defender is superb in one-on-one duels. He is also excellent at driving the ball forward and helping his teammates in the build-up.

But with his contract expiring in June 2027 and no renewal on the horizon, the centre-back could be destined to leave Lazio this summer.

Juventus enter the fray for Mario Gila

In recent weeks, the Spaniard has been heavily linked with Milan. The club’s sporting director, Igli Tare, was the one who brought the player to Lazio, and he is said to be keen on a reunion with his old pupil.

Moreover, Gila’s agent, Alejandro Camano, has recently discussed Napoli’s interest in his client. The Argentine also represents Lautaro Martinez, so he already has an open channel with Inter, who are also seeking defensive reinforcement this summer.

But according to several sources in the Italian media, including Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are also involved in the race for Gila.

The Bianconeri would like to add depth and quality to their defensive department, especially if they end up selling Federico Gatti.

Lazio’s Asking price & Real Madrid’s clause

With Real Madrid entitled to receive a 50% sell-on fee on Gila’s sale, Lazio cannot afford to sell the defender on the cheap.

Claudio Lotito has set his asking price at €25m-€30m, but some sources believe a €20 million transfer fee could be a more realistic figure given the player’s expiring contract.

It should also be noted that Gila remains one of Lazio’s lowest earners with a yearly salary of €1.1 million. Nevertheless, the Spaniard has never caused a stir or tried to force his way out of the club, but is patiently awaiting a final resolution.

The Roman newspaper reveals that the Lazio defender is happy in Italy, so he would be content with another Serie A experience. Nevertheless, returning to Real Madrid remains his ultimate dream, and he would be open to the Premier League, but only if a top club comes knocking on the door.