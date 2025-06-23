When Juventus handed their iconic number 10 shirt to Kenan Yildiz, the decision was met with scepticism from some quarters. The Turkiye international was still a teenager at the time, and the move was seen by many as placing a significant burden on a young player still in the early stages of his professional development.

Yildiz had moved rapidly through the ranks, advancing from the U19 squad through the Next Gen setup faster than most players before him. There were concerns that such accelerated progression might come at the cost of long-term consistency or that the expectations placed on him could become overwhelming.

Concerns Raised Over Early Struggles

For a time, those concerns seemed justified. Following his promotion to the senior side, Yildiz experienced a period of difficulty under Thiago Motta. At one point, Samuel Mbangula was gaining more relevance in the squad, further underlining the notion that Juventus may have rushed in attempting to shape Yildiz into their central figure so early in his career.

Despite those early doubts, the club remained convinced of his potential. Juventus had evidently seen enough in his development to place trust in his talent, and that patience is beginning to pay off.

Yildiz Thrives Under Igor Tudor’s Guidance

Since Igor Tudor was appointed Juventus manager, Yildiz has shown marked improvement. The young attacker has been revitalised under Tudor, who has afforded him a freer role on the pitch. This tactical change appears to have unlocked Yildiz’s creativity and attacking instincts, allowing him to express himself with greater confidence and impact.

His performances in the early stages of the Club World Cup have been particularly impressive. Displaying composure, flair and technical quality, Yildiz has begun to justify the faith shown in him by the club. In fact, his displays in the first two matches of the tournament have largely silenced any lingering doubt about whether he is ready to become a foundational piece for the team moving forward.

Juventus now look vindicated in their decision to invest heavily in Yildiz’s development and to assign him a shirt number steeped in club history.