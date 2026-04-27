LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Alisson Becker of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Galatasaray SK at Anfield on March 18, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio as a direct replacement for Alisson Becker.

The Reds have recently activated their option to extend the Brazilian’s contract for another season. And yet, his future at Anfield remains anything but certain.

In recent weeks, Alisson has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus, who have identified him as their top target for the No.1 spot.

Recent reports from Italy and England claimed that the 33-year-old has already expressed his openness to sign for the Old Lady and reunite with his former Roma boss, Luciano Spalletti.

Liverpool & Juventus could swap Alisson & Michele Di Gregorio

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are almost resigned to losing Alisson after eight years of service, and they’re preparing to hand the starting gloves to Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Nevertheless, the Reds would need a new shot-stopper in their squad should the Brazilian international leave, and they’re ready to consider a direct swap with Juventus.

As the source explains, the Premier League giants have already pursued Di Gregorio in the past, and they could rekindle their interest in the 28-year-old.

With Juvetus pursuing a new shot-stopper, the former Monza man could become surplus to requirements. Therefore, an exchange deal could benefit all parties.

Has Di Gregorio’s fate been sealed at Juventus?

Di Gregorio joined Juventus in the summer of 2024 as a replacement for Wojciech Szczesny, and he immediately cemented himself as a regular starter.

This season, the Milan native endured a skid, especially after the turn of the year. Following blunders against Inter and Como, Spalletti decided to drop him in favour of Mattia Perin.

Di Gregorio only recently returned to the starting lineup due to Perin’s injury. Although he didn’t concede a goal in his four appearances since his return, his future could still lie away from Turin, with the Juventus management seeking an ‘upgrade’.

While Alisson is considered the ideal choice for the Serie A giants, David De Gea could be the backup option, as he’s expected to leave Fiorentina at the end of the season.