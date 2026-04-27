Lele Adani denounces the quality of football that Milan and Juventus produced in their big showdown on Sunday evening.

The Rossoneri hosted their rivals at San Siro, but they chose to sit deep and try to snatch a goal through counterattacks.

For their part, the Bianconeri had the bulk of possession, but were only able to create limited chances. Francisco Conceicao was the visitors’ biggest threat, but he couldn’t beat Mike Maignan.

In the end, the two sides settled for a draw that kept Milan third in the table, three points ahead of Juventus in fourth place.

Milan & Juventus play out a goalless draw at San Siro

After the contest, Luciano Spalletti admitted that the Bianconeri were at times too hesitant to take risks, as they were fully aware of their opponents’ threat on the counter.

In his post-match analysis, Adani argued that Italian football needs to distance itself from this cautious, defensive mentality.

“Half of Italy, in my opinion, is happy with this match,” said the former Fiorentina and Inter defender during his appearance on La Domenica Sportiva (via JuventusNews24).

“Many will say it’s better to have the best defence, that what matters is not conceding. On TV shows and podcasts, how many will celebrate the fact that the opponent didn’t even get a shot on target? How many will call it another step toward the Champions League objective? I’ll tell you—lots of people, too many.”

“We need to play a different kind of football, more proactive, but if I say that, I get labelled a philosopher or a theorist.”

Adani insists Milan & Juventus was a poor advertisement for Italian football

Adani argued that this sort of match is harming Italian football’s popularity around the globe, as football fans are seeking a more attacking brand of football, especially when it comes to big showdowns between two of the nation’s top clubs.

“This kind of football isn’t exportable, it doesn’t excite. In Milan–Juventus, you could have switched off the TV after 15 minutes, yet there will still be those who are happy because only the result matters. I don’t believe the 60,000 at San Siro are satisfied with what they saw.

“To resist progress in Italy, we’ve invented this dichotomy between style of play and results—but if you play like this, you’ll never bring home the result anyway.”