MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 20: German Footballer Toni Kroos, winner of the Laureus Sporting Inspiration award attends the Awards Press Conference at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2026 on April 20, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for Laureus)

Juventus are reportedly interested in Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, who also has several admirers among Europe’s elite.

The Bianconeri are determined to reinforce Luciano Spalletti’s midfield department ahead of next season.

They have long set sights on departing Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, but they could also pursue another profile capable of playing in a deeper role, and they may have found their man in the Bundesliga.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are keeping tabs on Stiller, a 25-year-old deep-lying playmaker who is now considered one of the finest midfielders in Germany.

Angelo Stiller: Career path, playing role and Toni Kroos’ backing

As a native of Munich, Stiller naturally began his career at Bayern. He rose through the club’s ranks and played at every age level, before being released in 2021 after outgrowing the youth sector.

The midfielder then bounced back with a stint at Hoffenheim, before earning a move to Stuttgart in the summer of 2023.

Stiller went on to cement himself as one of the key players at the club. In 2024, he earned his senior debut with the German national team, and he currently has seven caps to his name. He is widely expected to be part of Julian Nagelsmann’s World Cup squad.

The Munich-born player also received the backing of Toni Kroos, who urged his former club, Real Madrid, to buy his younger compatriot.

Juventus facing Man Utd competition for Stiller

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Stiller has several suitors in the Premier League. Manchester United have been courting the German international for several months, and could launch an onslaught in the summer.

Nevertheless, the source insisted that the player was intrigued by Juve’s interest.

Stiller’s contract with Stuttgart is valid until June 2028, and it reportedly includes a release clause worth €36.5 million. However, the German club can scrap it buy paying the player €2 million, which would give them more leverage on his future.