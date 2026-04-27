Sunday’s showdown between Milan and Juventus had a special guest in Pini Zahavi, the agent who represents Robert Lewandowski.

The experienced Barcelona hitman is currently running on an expiring contract, leaving his future up in the air.

In recent weeks, the 37-year-old has been linked with several potential destinations, including the two Serie A giants who played out a goalless draw at San Siro on Sunday.

Juventus & Milan to discuss Lewandowski with his agent

According to Tuttosport, Zahavi is currently touring around Europe to find Lewandowski a new club, although the Barcelona chapter hasn’t been fully closed yet, as the two parties are still willing to discuss the possibility of extending their collaboration for another year.

This weekend, the agent took the opportunity to attend the clash between Milan and Juventus, two of the Pole’s main suitors. He is thus expected to hold talks with the two Serie A giants who are sorely missing firepower upfront, as illustrated by Sunday’s stalemate.

But as the Turin-based newspaper reveals, Juventus are more likely to pursue the former Dortmund and Bayern Munich star than Milan, who have identified Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth as their top target

Why Juventus are interested in Robert Lewandowski

This summer, Juventus are expected to ring the changes up front. The management will be desperate to offload Lois Openda following a horrendous first season in Turin, even though his book value is likely to deter any potential buyers.

On the other hand, Luciano Spalletti could be willing to give Jonathan David another opportunity, but the Canadian would also be sold for the right offer.

Arkadiusz Milik could rescind his contract after two campaigns wrecked by injuries, while Dusan Vlahovic’s future remains shrouded in mystery, as the two parties have yet to find an agreement on a contract renewal.

Juventus are still determined to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to Turin, but it remains to be seen if they can find an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are keeping their options open, and Lewandowski could represent an enticing opportunity for the short-term, as the team has been lacking a consistent goalscorer.

Nevertheless, the Polish legend will likely command a hefty salary, so it remains unclear if the Serie A giants will be willing to meet it.