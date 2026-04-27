On Sunday evening, Milan and Juventus seemed content to share the spoils, much to the disappointment of the thousands at San Siro and millions watching all over the globe.

The Bianconeri had the bulk of possession, but only created a few chances. For their part, the Rossoneri almost snatched the lead through Alexis Saelemaekers, whose effort crashed against the post. However, Max Allegri’s men were too passive for the large part.

So, here are our player ratings for Juventus, who remained fourth in the Serie A table following their goalless draw against Milan.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 6

The Italian goalkeeper comfortably dealt with Adrien Rabiot’s central shot in the first half, while the woodwork stood for him against Saelemaekers.

Pierre Kalulu – 7

A formidable defensive display from the former Milan defender, who frustrated Christian Pulisic.

Gleison Bremer – 7

The Brazilian stood his ground and won the vast majority of his duels against Rafael Leao and Co. He also pushed forward and tested Mike Maignan with a low drive.

Lloyd Kelly – 7

An almost flawless display from the Englishman who didn’t put a foot wrong all game.

Weston McKennie – 6

The USMNT star didn’t enjoy his best outing compared to some of his inspiring performances this season. But he did have his moments, especially after moving to the left flank.

Manuel Locatelli – 6

For some reason, the Juventus captain didn’t miss a chance to hurt his former teammate Adrien Rabiot, and he eventually received a yellow card for his troubles. Picked up Conceicao with a couple of delightful long passes.

Khephren Thuram – 6.5

The Frenchman had a goal ruled out for offside, but more importantly, he made vital defensive contributions and carried the ball forward on several occasions.

Andrea Cambiaso – 5.5

Another lukewarm display from the Italian international, who struggled to contain Alexis Saelemaekers. Found himself in promising positions in attack, but his delivery was rather poor.

Francisco Conceicao – 7

The Portuguese winger was Juve’s most inspirational player. Dribbled past his market almost at will, and made some outrageous ball controls, but just lacked the finishing touch.

Jeremie Boga – 5

The Ivorian had his worst performance since joining Juventus. He was suffocated by Fikayo Tomori and made wrong decisions while in promising positions.

Jonathan David – 5.5

The Canadian embarked on a solo run out of nowhere, but went down too easily following a slight push from Matteo Gabbia. A frustrating evening all in all, even if Spalletti praised him afterwards.

Substitutes

Emil Holm – 5.5

The Swedish international showed his attacking limitations, as he wasn’t able to add a spark at a time when Juventus were chasing a result.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6

A positive cameo from the Dutchman, who was willing to get his hands dirty in the middle of the park. Did well to retrieve the ball on a couple of occasions.

Kenan Yildiz – N/A

Edon Zhegrova – N/A

Dusan Vlahovic – N/A