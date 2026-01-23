Alessandro Del Piero has offered strong praise for Luciano Spalletti following Juventus victory over Benfica in the Champions League. The match was widely viewed as a demanding tactical contest, particularly with Jose Mourinho in the opposing dugout, which added an extra layer of intrigue. Expectations were that the coach who could best manage the tactical battle would emerge victorious. Once again, Spalletti succeeded in overcoming Mourinho, as he had often done previously in their respective managerial roles.

Juventus secured a vital win on a night that tested their resolve and organisation. While the result was significant for their European campaign, many supporters were not surprised by the outcome. Those who have closely followed the team since Spalletti took charge have become accustomed to seeing Juventus navigate difficult fixtures with composure and clarity of purpose.

Tactical intelligence on display

The encounter against Benfica highlighted the tactical intelligence that Spalletti has instilled in his side. Despite losing their domestic match at the weekend, Juventus responded with a disciplined and effective performance. This ability to recover quickly and deliver when required has been viewed as a reflection of the manager’s influence.

The game itself demanded patience and precision, qualities that Juventus demonstrated throughout the evening. With Mourinho renowned for his own tactical approach, the contest became a battle of ideas as much as ability. Ultimately, Juventus executed their plan more effectively, earning an important victory that reinforced belief within the squad.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Transformation under Spalletti

Since Spalletti’s arrival, there has been a visible transformation in Juventus performances. The players at the Allianz Stadium appear more confident and cohesive, and the contrast between the early days of his tenure and the current situation is clear. Improvements in both structure and mentality have contributed to more consistent displays in high-pressure matches.

Reflecting on the manager’s qualities, Del Piero spoke with admiration. As quoted by Il Bianconero, he said: ” We consider him a tactical wizard, capable of making players play at exceptional levels. He also has the ability to touch other keys with the players, both in terms of character and technique. Even when I was playing, they would tell me, ‘Enjoy the victory.’ No, I don’t enjoy it for a moment, the mentality is the same, I’m always trying to improve.”

His words reveal the respect Spalletti commands and the standards he continues to demand at Juventus.