Juventus secured a vital two-nil victory over Benfica in the Champions League this evening, a result they knew they had to achieve. The win keeps their hopes alive in the race for a place in the Champions League playoffs and restores confidence after a difficult domestic setback.

Juventus urgency and first-half struggle

Juventus entered the contest fully aware that any further dropped points would severely damage their European ambitions. As a result, they began the match with real intensity and purpose, pressing high and committing numbers forward. Playing at the Allianz Stadium, the hosts looked determined to take early control of the game.

However, they were met by a resilient Benfica side that had never previously lost to the Old Lady in a Champions League fixture. The Portuguese team defended with discipline and composure, frustrating Juventus despite sustained pressure. Kenan Yildiz and Fabio Miretti both came close to breaking the deadlock, with Miretti missing the clearest opportunity of the first half.

Benfica remained organised and patient, showing a willingness to threaten on the counterattack whenever the opportunity arose. At half-time, the score remained level, a situation that did little to satisfy Juventus as they chased progression to the next round.

Second half breakthrough and control

The second half brought a noticeable improvement from Juventus, who raised their tempo and sharpened their attacking play. Their persistence was rewarded before the hour mark when Khephren Thuram opened the scoring, providing the breakthrough the home side desperately needed.

Momentum swung firmly in Juventus’ favour soon after, as Weston McKennie doubled their advantage. At that point, Benfica appeared vulnerable, and Juventus looked capable of adding further goals as confidence spread through the team.

Despite this, Benfica offered a reminder of their threat by earning a penalty kick. The opportunity went unconverted, but it served as a warning that complacency could be costly. Juventus responded with a more cautious approach, managing the closing stages effectively and doing just enough to see out a crucial and hard-fought victory.