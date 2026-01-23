Juventus remain in contention for progress in the Champions League and could secure a place in the playoffs if they win their final league phase match in the competition. Their European campaign has been encouraging to observe, particularly given the difficulties they have faced in recent seasons. While the Old Lady did not begin this campaign strongly on the continental stage, they have shown resilience and managed to stay competitive.

Their victory against Benfica highlighted clear improvements in their European form and suggested that the team is growing in confidence. This result has given supporters renewed optimism, even though Juventus are expected to face a very demanding challenge in the playoff for the round of 16. The players will be eager to succeed at that stage and prove critics wrong after months of scepticism surrounding their performances.

Juventus ambitions and expectations

Despite the positive signs, Juventus are not considered among the favourites to win the Champions League this season. Even if they reach the round of 16, it would come as a surprise to many observers if they progressed as far as the quarterfinals. The overall quality and depth of some rival teams continue to place the Bianconeri at a disadvantage.

Nevertheless, Juventus are the most successful team in the history of Italian football, and there is an expectation that they will continue to make progress across all competitions. Their pedigree suggests that they should remain competitive, even when facing elite opposition in Europe. Recent performances indicate steady improvement, although consistency remains a key challenge.

Champions League Trophy

Graziani offers a cautious assessment

Former player Ciccio Graziani has offered a more cautious view of Juventus prospects in the Champions League, despite their recent win against Benfica. As reported by Tuttojuve, he said: ” Unfortunately, the teams ahead are superior; the five English teams have all qualified. Then there’s Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, teams that are stronger. So I say this with a bit of regret, but this Juventus won’t go far in Europe. Juventus also needs a bit of luck in that draw. I hope they can get some more success, but in the long run, you can’t expect this team to be competitive enough to go all the way.”