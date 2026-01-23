Since Luciano Spalletti was appointed manager of Juventus, the team has shown clear improvement across all aspects of its performance. Before his arrival, the club struggled with confidence and mentality, and players often failed to deliver in matches they were expected to win. That pattern has changed noticeably under Spalletti, whose experience has brought stability and renewed belief to the squad.

Spalletti is the most experienced of the last three managers Juventus have appointed, and his influence is evident in both results and performances. The team now appears more composed, tactically organised, and mentally resilient. Supporters have responded positively to these changes, with many now daring to dream of a genuine challenge for the league title by the end of the current campaign.

A clear shift in mentality

One of the most striking changes under Spalletti has been the shift in mentality among the players. There is a stronger understanding of the stature of the club and the expectations that come with wearing the Juventus shirt. This awareness has translated into more assured displays and a greater sense of responsibility on the pitch.

While it remains to be seen how far Juventus can go this season, the confidence within the squad has undoubtedly grown. Players appear more comfortable in their roles and more willing to take initiative during matches. This renewed belief has been central to their recent progress and has restored optimism among the fan base.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Praise for Spalletti’s impact

Former player Michele Padovano has been impressed by what he has seen so far and has highlighted the positive changes implemented by the manager. Speaking as quoted by Tuttojuve, he said: “I’d say Juventus played a good game; they returned home with playoff qualification in their pocket, and that’s a first objective they’ve achieved. A win against Monaco could also secure a top-eight finish, but frankly, I see it as a bit tougher here. Under Spalletti, we’re certainly seeing a different team in every way, with tactical adjustments and some players who are now more mentally free. So, credit must be given to the Tuscan coach, who has turned around a team that seemed to have lost its way on every front.”