Luciano Spalletti has made a strong impression on several Juventus players since taking charge of the club last year, quickly establishing authority and clarity within a squad packed with elite talent. Juventus possess some of the finest players in Italy, and the appointment of a manager capable of extracting their best form was viewed as essential following a period of uncertainty.

The former Napoli coach has delivered stability at a time when it was badly needed. While some managers require months to settle into a new environment, Spalletti produced positive results almost immediately after arriving in Turin. His influence has been visible in the team’s organisation, mentality and growing confidence across domestic competitions.

Stability and ambition under Spalletti

Juventus remain in contention to win both the league and the Coppa Italia this season, achievements that would represent a significant return to prominence. Although the Bianconeri have stumbled in a handful of matches, the broader picture has been encouraging. For most of the campaign, Spalletti has overseen consistent performances and restored belief within the dressing room.

The players have responded to his methods, embracing a culture of ambition and accountability. Winning, once again, has become the central objective, not merely an aspiration. This renewed focus has allowed Juventus to compete at the highest level and maintain realistic hopes of silverware as the season approaches its decisive phase.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Lloyd Kelly reflects on working under Spalletti

One of the manager’s trusted figures is Lloyd Kelly, who has spoken openly about the impact Spalletti has had since his arrival. According to Tuttojuve, the Englishman praised the clarity and standards introduced by the coach, highlighting how quickly the squad adapted to new ideas.

He said, “Spalletti? He immediately conveyed his ideas to us. It takes a while to adapt to a new coach, but we did well. Here you have to be ambitious, think about winning. That’s a goal that’s always in the back of your mind.”

As the season progresses, Spalletti’s role will remain pivotal. With important matches still to come and honours within reach, his leadership and tactical discipline could determine whether Juventus convert promise into tangible success. For now, the early signs suggest the club have found a manager capable of guiding them back towards the summit of Italian football.