Mattia Perin has experienced working under numerous managers during his long tenure at Juventus, and he remains a key figure within the squad. The Azzurri goalkeeper continues to serve as the club’s second choice but is striving to become the first choice under Luciano Spalletti. The manager has begun offering him opportunities, and Perin has been attentive to the demands of Spalletti’s coaching, seeking to make a greater impact when called upon.

Perin Reflects on Spalletti’s Management

Having collaborated with several coaches throughout his career, Perin has now shared his thoughts on working with Spalletti at Juventus. Many observers regard the manager as ideally suited to lead the team and have placed their trust in his ability to return Juve to the summit of Italian football. Nonetheless, Spalletti has encountered challenges that have, at times, slowed the progress his side might have achieved. In recent games, Juventus have begun to fulfil expectations, and Perin has been particularly impressed with the insights and tactical guidance provided by the manager.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

Tactical Mastery Praised by Perin

As cited by Calciomercato, he said, “Tactically, he’s phenomenal, truly incredible, obsessive. He reads the pitch like an absolute champion. Daniele De Rossi, who spent many years at Roma, spoke to me about it when we were on the national team together, and now I really understand what he was saying. Tactically, he’s one of the best. He pays attention to details, to the little things, to a meticulousness that’s truly out of the ordinary, inhuman, and this certainly helps us improve both individually and as a group.”

Perin’s comments underline the respect he holds for Spalletti’s meticulous approach and highlight the influence the manager has on both individual players and the collective team. The goalkeeper’s perspective illustrates how the combination of tactical knowledge, attention to detail and rigorous preparation is contributing to Juventus’ current form and ongoing development.