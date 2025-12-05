Timothy Weah joined Olympique Marseille from Juventus during the last transfer window, and he has already expressed his appreciation for the French top flight. The American forward initially moved to Juve from Lille and has also previously represented PSG. Most of his professional career has been spent in Ligue 1, and he appears to be thriving during his time with OM this season.

Weah Establishes Himself at Marseille

Weah has quickly become a key figure for Marseille, and the club are now expected to complete a permanent transfer for him at the end of the season. Juventus anticipate that the move will be finalised and, as a result, are not closely monitoring his development, as a return to the Bianconeri squad seems unlikely. OM have been satisfied with his performances, and Weah’s comments on the league may also explain why he declined a move to Nottingham Forest in June. At that time, Juve were looking to sell both him and Samuel Mbangula, but he opted instead to continue his career in France.

Weah Praises Ligue 1

Speaking about his experience in France, he told Calciomercato, “It’s the league with the most talent in the world. The matches are interesting to watch, it’s real football. It’s very tight at the top, and that’s what you want in a league. I’m very happy to be in Ligue 1, it’s done me a lot of good. I love football, playing every weekend. When we play in Lens, the energy of the fans is incredible, and also in Nice, even if the situation is difficult for them at the moment. We can do great things with Marseille. France is the place where stars are made. You have to go through all this to become a star.”

Weah’s comments underline his admiration for the competitive nature of Ligue 1 and the quality of football played there. His focus now appears to be on making a significant impact with Marseille while continuing to develop as a player in one of Europe’s most challenging leagues.