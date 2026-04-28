Juventus are no strangers to snapping up big-name players on free transfers at the expiry of their contracts. Last summer, the Bianconeri successfully lured Jonathan David to the club from French outfit Lille, beating the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain to the Canadian hitman’s signature. Fast forward to now, and Juve could well be about to replace him with another blockbuster free agent signing.

Polish legend Robert Lewandowski will be available on a free transfer this summer following the expiry of his contract at Barcelona, and despite him now being 37 years of age, he remains a reliable goalscorer. The former Bayern Munich man is thought to be at the top of Juventus’ shopping list this summer, and one of the club’s former players is tipping the two parties to come to terms on a deal.

Boniek Backs Lewa to Make Juve Move

Speaking to esteemed Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Turin favourite Zbigniew Boniek said, “If he wants to fight for wins every Sunday for two more years, Juventus would be a great challenge and the perfect place.” The former Poland international played for Juve between 1982 and 1985, scoring 31 goals in 133 appearances and helping the club to the European Cup in 1985.

Not only that, but his opinion holds weight, as he also went on to state: “I’ve known him since he was a young boy playing in Poland’s second division. He was already scoring a lot of goals back then. I used to joke with him and say he scored so many because he had never played in Italy. To be a true goal scorer, you also have to prove yourself in Serie A.”

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But Juventus will be focusing elsewhere.

The powers that be within the Allianz Stadium will be looking instead at improving their squad after a difficult 2025/26 season, which could well see them miss out on Champions League qualification. One such way they can improve the squad is by adding Lewandowski, a man who has racked up 17 goals this season, some six more than Juve’s top scorer, despite only playing a bit-part role in Catalonia.

Over the years, Juventus have become known for swooping to land marquee free transfers. The likes of Fernando Llorente and Aaron Ramsey have both arrived to much fanfare without a transfer fee. But which freebies make the list of the Bianconeri’s best ever? Let’s take a look.

Sami Khedira

German World Cup winner Sami Khedira arrived from Real Madrid on a free in the summer of 2015. The former Stuttgart man was considered one of the finest defensive midfielders on the planet when he made the move, with his spectacular 2014 one of the main reasons why. Khedira led Los Blancos to the elusive La Decima that summer, before then going on to help the German national team win the World Cup, thumping hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semifinal before beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final.

Khedira would go on to win five straight Serie A titles in the heart of the Juventus midfield, amassing 145 appearances in his six years with the club and scoring 21 goals. He was a crucial part of the Bianconeri team that reached the 2017 Champions League final, starting 11 games and helping his team to wins against the likes of Barcelona and Monaco before being beaten by former club Real Madrid in the Cardiff-hosted final.

The anchoring midfielder left the club in the summer of 2020 at the age of 33, returning home to Germany by joining Hertha Berlin. However, after just one season in the German capital, he opted to bring the curtain down on his glittering career, retiring in the summer of 2021.

Dani Alves

Brazilian right back Dani Alves played just one season in Turin, but what a season it was. He arrived on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2016 after forming part of one of the greatest teams ever assembled in Catalonia. The former Sevilla man won the Champions League three times with his former club, and he was brought to the Allianz Stadium in a bid to replicate that achievement. In the end, he very nearly did it.

Alves was 33 when he arrived, and Max Allegri saved his legs for those big Champions League nights. He played just 19 times in the Serie A title success but started all but two of the club’s continental clashes. In the knockout rounds, his input was invaluable as he scored a crucial goal against Porto in the Round of 16, twice assisted Gonzalo Higuain in the first leg of the semifinals against Monaco, as well as scoring the winner against the same team in the second leg.

The final, as with Khedira, however, would have a bitter end. Real would down Juve 4-1 in Cardiff through Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliant brace. But that shouldn’t take away from the stellar Bianconeri side created by Allegri, a side that the free transfer additions of Khedira and Alves were pivotal to.