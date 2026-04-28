Francisco Conceicao was one of the standout performers as Juventus and AC Milan played out a goalless draw at the weekend, with the Portuguese winger producing an energetic display despite the lack of goals. Juventus showed greater attacking intent for long periods, but they were ultimately unable to find the breakthrough their efforts deserved.

The result means Juventus missed the opportunity to move above AC Milan on goal difference, something that would have strengthened their position in the race for a top-four finish. Although the Bianconeri performed with purpose, they were left frustrated by their inability to convert possession and pressure into a winning goal.

Juventus Showed Greater Desire

Massimiliano Allegri’s side has often faced criticism for adopting a cautious and pragmatic style, so some observers may have expected another restrained performance from AC Milan. However, Juventus attempted to take control of the contest and looked the more ambitious side throughout much of the encounter.

They even had a goal ruled out, which added to the sense of disappointment at the final whistle. While the point keeps them in contention, Juventus will feel this was a missed chance to gain ground on one of their direct rivals.

Conceicao Voices Frustration

Speaking after the match, Conceicao said via Tuttojuve, “Not happy, because we wanted to win. We wanted to come here and get the same number of points as Milan, but we didn’t manage it. However, we were the only team that tried to win this game, because I don’t remember them having a single chance, maybe just one, the one they hit the post. However, we were the only team that wanted to win, but we didn’t manage it. We have these games left to win, and we have to do it to reach our goal.”

Juventus must now focus on turning positive performances into victories. In the closing stages of the season, style and intent alone will not be enough if they are to secure their objective of finishing inside the top four.

Matches against defensive opponents often require patience and ruthlessness, and Juventus know they must improve in those areas. If they fail to do so, opportunities such as this could prove costly by the end of the campaign.