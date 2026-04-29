Inter Milan is closing in on the signing of Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo after reportedly reaching an agreement to bring the defender to the club at the end of this season. The move would represent a significant step forward for a player whose stock has risen sharply in recent years.

The defender has been in excellent form for the Neroverdi during the two seasons he has spent on their books, having joined from Juventus in the summer of 2024. His consistent performances have attracted attention from several sides.

Rise At Sassuolo Continues

Muharemovic was a standout figure as Sassuolo secured an immediate return to Serie A at the first attempt. He has also remained one of their most important players during their first season back in the top flight.

Strong displays at both Serie B and Serie A levels have strengthened the belief that he is ready for the next stage of his career. A move to a club competing for major honours would reflect that progress.

Juventus have previously considered bringing him back into their squad, and they hold a buy-back clause in the agreement that took him to Sassuolo. That contractual detail has naturally become an important factor in any negotiations.

Juventus Clause Creates Concern

Another option available to Juventus is to allow him to join another club while receiving 50 per cent of the transfer fee accepted by Sassuolo. That arrangement could still provide financial benefit without requiring the player’s return to Turin.

As reported by Calciomercato, Inter are concerned about Juventus’ stake in the transfer because it could encourage Sassuolo to demand a higher fee than expected. Such clauses often complicate deals by influencing the selling club’s valuation.

For Inter, completing the transfer quickly may therefore be a priority to avoid delays or a prolonged negotiation process. Muharemovic appears to fit the profile of a defender capable of contributing immediately while also developing further.

Juventus, meanwhile, may be content to see him move elsewhere if it brings a financial return. The report suggests Luciano Spalletti prefers to focus on more experienced players, which could reduce the likelihood of a buy-back move.