Juventus have been identified as one of the clubs interested in the impressive Hellas Verona full-back Rafik Belghali, with the Bianconeri having monitored him for several months.

With the end of the season approaching, clubs across all leagues are expected to strengthen their squads, with larger teams aiming to invest heavily and secure the most promising players available. Juventus are keen to ensure its squad remains competitive and continues to pursue high-quality additions to improve its options ahead of next term, maintaining a focus on long-term squad balance and consistency, ensuring stability across the squad.

Juventus monitoring Rafik Belghali

Belghali is the latest target for Juventus as they consider strengthening the full-back position, with Luciano Spalletti confident that the defender could adapt well to their system. However, the Old Lady is not alone in their pursuit, and continued scouting has highlighted his potential suitability for top-level competition while remaining part of Juventus ‘ long-term planning.

Interest in the player is also growing elsewhere, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, AS Roma and Inter Milan also want to sign him, meaning there is strong competition for his signature ahead of the end of the current season.

Competition for his signature

All three clubs are said to share a strong interest in securing his services, which means Juventus will need to present the most convincing offer if they are to bring him to Turin at the end of the campaign, both from a financial and sporting perspective, as competition continues to intensify across Serie A.

Juventus also have other targets for the full-back role, and in the coming weeks, it will become clearer whether Belghali remains their primary option ahead of the next transfer window, before making a final decision on their defensive priorities, as recruitment discussions develop internally ahead of potential squad reshaping in the summer window.