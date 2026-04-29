Juventus could be forced to welcome Nicolas Gonzalez back at the end of the season, with the attacker due to return once his loan spell at Atletico Madrid concludes this summer. The Bianconeri had hoped the arrangement would lead to a permanent transfer, allowing them to finalise plans for next term.

Atletico Madrid have benefited from his qualities during the campaign and were allowed to keep him beyond this season. Juventus had been optimistic that the conditions attached to the agreement would be achieved, turning the option into an obligation before the current season reached its conclusion.

Uncertain future for Gonzalez

Gonzalez made a strong start to life in Spain and initially looked well placed to meet the required targets. However, as the season has progressed, the forward has struggled with fitness issues, which have prevented him from triggering the 32 million euros purchase obligation.

Despite those setbacks, Atletico Madrid still appreciates what he can offer and remains interested in retaining him. However, any permanent move now appears likely to depend on Juventus accepting a reduced transfer fee, rather than the previously agreed figure linked to the loan arrangement.

Nicolas Gonzalez (Getty Images)

Juventus consider keeping him

As reported by Tuttojuve, Juventus do not appear especially willing to lower their demands and is now considering keeping Gonzalez in their squad next season. That stance suggests the club believe he could still provide value if he returns to Turin in the summer.

His technical ability and versatility could make him a useful option under Luciano Spalletti, particularly if Juventus decide continuity is preferable to selling at a lower price. The club may now feel there is more benefit in reintegrating him than accepting unfavourable terms.

Unless a strong proposal arrives for his signature, Juventus are expected to keep the player as part of their plans for next term. Much may depend on discussions in the coming weeks, but the possibility of his return now appears increasingly realistic.