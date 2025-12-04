Juventus-owned winger Nico Gonzalez is on the right path towards sealing a permanent transfer to Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine was one of Cristiano Giuntoli’s biggest investments in the summer of 2024. But like fellow big signings, Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, his form in Turin failed to justify the financial figures.

The Old Lady initially paid €5 million to have the player on loan from Fiorentina, before triggering an obligation to buy for €33 million last summer, in addition to another €5 million in various bonuses.

Nico Gonzalez joined Atletico Madrid after a disappointing season at Juventus

Following the managerial shakeup at Juventus, Gonzalez was considered surplus to requirements, so Damien Comolli was happy to sell him as long as the club could avoid a capital loss. Hence, circa €33 million was required at the time.

Luckily for the Serie A giants, they found themselves an ally in Atletico Madrid, at least on a temporary basis.

The Colchoneros signed Gonzalez on loan for €1 million, with an obligation to buy set at €33 million.

Nico Gonzalez (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Since his arrival in the Spanish capital, the Argentine international immediately cemented himself as a regular starter in Diego Simeone’s lineup, which should eventually earn him a permanent transfer.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Gonzalez must play 21 LaLiga games, with each appearance lasting at least 45 minutes, to activate the obligation-to-buy clause.

Gonzalez needs another 12 starting appearances to complete permanent Atletico transfer

Following his appearance against Barcelona on Tuesday, the winger has now taken his tally to nine. While he has already started 10 league matches, he only lasted 43 minutes against Ossasuna before succumbing to injury, so this outing wasn’t counted.

Nevertheless, the fact that the former Stuttgart star has already accumulated nine appearances after 15 rounds suggests that he’s on the right track to achieve the objective and earn Juventus a €33 million boost

Gonzalez is appreciated by Simeone for his high work rate and die-hard attitude. So, aside from an untimely injury, he should be able to reach the required threshold and remain with the Rojiblancos beyond the current campaign.