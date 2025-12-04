Juventus have provided updates on the condition of Federico Gatti, who underwent a successful surgery on Thursday morning.

The defender was out of action in previous weeks due to a health issue, but made his return to action on Tuesday in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 contest against Udinese.

While Luciano Spalletti’s men managed to progress to the next round after earning a comfortable 2-0 win, the occasion was blighted by the 27-year-old’s injury.

Federico Gatti underwent surgery in Nantes

Gatti hurt his knee in the second half, and was forced to leave his place on the pitch for his captain, Manuel Locatelli.

The former Frosinone then underwent tests on Wednesday that detected a meniscus injury, so the club immediately flew him to France to be operated on by Dr Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, the same professor who conducted Gleison Bremer’s ACL surgery in October 2024.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Juventus have now confirmed that Gatti’s operation went smoothly, and the player will imminently return to Turin to kickstart his rehabilitation programme.