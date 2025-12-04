Juventus have provided updates on the condition of Federico Gatti, who underwent a successful surgery on Thursday morning.
The defender was out of action in previous weeks due to a health issue, but made his return to action on Tuesday in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 contest against Udinese.
While Luciano Spalletti’s men managed to progress to the next round after earning a comfortable 2-0 win, the occasion was blighted by the 27-year-old’s injury.
Federico Gatti underwent surgery in Nantes
Gatti hurt his knee in the second half, and was forced to leave his place on the pitch for his captain, Manuel Locatelli.
The former Frosinone then underwent tests on Wednesday that detected a meniscus injury, so the club immediately flew him to France to be operated on by Dr Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, the same professor who conducted Gleison Bremer’s ACL surgery in October 2024.
Juventus have now confirmed that Gatti’s operation went smoothly, and the player will imminently return to Turin to kickstart his rehabilitation programme.
“This morning, Federico Gatti underwent selective arthroscopic meniscectomy surgery on the medial meniscus of his right knee,” reads the statement posted on the official Juventus website.
“The operation, performed by Dr Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet and Dr Loic Geoffroy, in the presence of the Club’s medical director Dr Luca Stefanini, at the Clinique Sante Atlantique in Nantes, was a complete success and the footballer immediately began his rehabilitation programme.”
How will Juventus cope without Gatti?
Gatti’s absence constitutes a new blow for Spalletti, who’s already working with a thin personnel at the back.
Nevertheless, the manager is hoping to retrieve Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani in the coming days, while Teun Koopmeiners’ conversion has provided a significant boost.
Moreover, Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly will be forced to work extra shifts, so we can only hope that this burden doesn’t take its toll on their physical conditions, especially the Frenchman, who has been omnipresent in the lineup since the start of the season.
