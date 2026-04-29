Juventus have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Manuel Ugarte at the end of the season as the Bianconeri continue assessing ways to strengthen their midfield options. The club are expected to review several areas of the squad during the summer, and central midfield remains a key department requiring attention.

Ugarte is a player Juventus have admired previously. They attempted to secure his signature when he was at PSG, but Manchester United moved more quickly and succeeded in bringing him to England. Since then, Juventus have continued to monitor his progress while considering future opportunities in the market.

Juventus weighing midfield options

The midfielder has remained an important figure for Manchester United, although his recent form has come under scrutiny. There are also suggestions that he has not fully matched the style or direction the club wish to pursue, which has increased uncertainty surrounding his long-term future.

Despite the expected summer departure of Casemiro, which would create room for another midfielder, Manchester United are now said to be open to selling Ugarte. According to Calciomercato, his agent Jorge Mendes has offered the player to Juventus as discussions around the next transfer window begin to intensify.

No immediate decision from Juventus

Juventus are understood to want at least one midfield addition before next season, and Mendes believes Ugarte could perform well in Turin. However, the Bianconeri have not accepted the proposal at this stage and are continuing to consider whether a move would represent the right decision.

With several disappointing signings still on their books, Juventus are cautious about committing to another deal that may not meet expectations. For that reason, there appears to be no major urgency within the club to make an approach for Ugarte in the coming weeks.

Even so, the summer window has not yet opened, and circumstances can change quickly. Juventus may yet reassess the situation depending on departures, finances, and the availability of alternative targets in the same position.

For now, the club are keeping their options open while reviewing the best route to improve the squad. Ugarte remains a possible candidate, but there is no indication yet that Juventus are ready to advance talks or make a formal move.