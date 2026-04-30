Juventus have added Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to their summer shortlist, as he’s unlikely to dwell at Bayern Munich beyond the current campaign.

The Senegalese striker has been on the West Londoners’ books since making a £33 million move from Villarreal in the summer of 2023.

The Banjul native had his highs and lows at Stamford Bridge, contributing with 30 goals and 12 assists in 81 appearances across all competitions.

Nicolas Jackson expected to rejoin Chelsea in the summer

Following the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, Chelsea considered Jackson surplus to requirements, and was allowed to join Bayern Munich on a hefty loan spell (€16 million) with an option to buy for €65 million.

The agreement also includes an obligation to buy that reportedly hinges on the player’s number of appearances this season, but the forward is unlikely to reach the threshold.

The Bavarian giants are likely to waive their option to buy, as the player hasn’t been able to break into Vincent Kompany’s starting lineup, but has only been used as a backup for Harry Kane. He has had 30 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists.

Therefore, the 24-year-old is tipped to return to Chelsea in the summer, where he still has a long-term contract until June 2033.

Juventus to make loan offer for Jackson?

According to Sky Sport DE journalist Florian Plettenberg, Juventus are interested in Jackson, as they could try to secure his services on loan for next season.

Milan, who are also in the market for a new striker, are also keeping tabs on the unsettled Senegalese international.

🚨🆕 Juventus are monitoring Nicolas #Jackson and can imagine a loan move. AC Milan are monitoring the situation as well. Jackson will return to Chelsea in the summer for now, as FC Bayern will not trigger the option to buy and a second loan is currently not planned. #CFC… pic.twitter.com/3W8i2OoAJh — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 28, 2026

Juventus will be hoping to make room in their attacking department by offloading Lois Openda and Arkadiusz Milik, while Dusan Vlahovic’s future remains uncertain, with the two parties yet to reach an agreement on a new contract.

In the meantime, the Bianconeri have been contacting several strikers, including Randal Kolo Muani and Robert Lewandowski.