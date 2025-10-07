Inter Milan has reportedly expressed interest in Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic, news that is likely to please Juventus. The 22-year-old played a crucial role in Sassuolo’s immediate return to Serie A last season, having been on loan from Juventus’ Next Gen squad. The loan agreement included a clause obliging Sassuolo to purchase him should they achieve promotion, which they did, paying around five million euros to secure his services permanently.

Muharemovic’s Impact and Juventus’ Stake

Muharemovic has continued to perform strongly for Sassuolo this season, attracting attention from top clubs due to his consistent displays. Juventus are particularly pleased with the potential transfer developments because it retains a 50% stake in any future move. According to Calciomercato, this sell-on clause means that if Muharemovic joins a high-profile club for a significant fee, Juventus could benefit financially, potentially earning a substantial return from their initial investment in the player.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, are also likely to negotiate carefully, aware that a large portion of any transfer fee would go to Juventus. This arrangement positions the Old Lady to profit without having to field the player directly, highlighting the strategic value of maintaining sell-on clauses for young talents.

Interest from Inter Milan

Inter’s reported interest underscores Muharemovic’s growing reputation as a reliable and versatile defender. Having helped Sassuolo achieve promotion immediately after his loan spell, the young defender has demonstrated both talent and maturity beyond his years. Juventus’ monitoring of the situation indicates their awareness of the commercial and sporting potential tied to his next career move.

With top Serie A clubs evaluating him, Muharemovic’s trajectory could provide Juventus with both financial rewards and a validation of their talent development system. The combination of strong on-field performances and strategic contractual arrangements ensures that Juventus remain invested in his career progression, whether he continues in Italy or moves abroad.