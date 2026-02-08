With Kenan Yildiz’s contract renewal now in the books, Juventus have already turned their attention towards Weston McKennie.

The Bianconeri announced that the 20-year-old Turkish star has penned a new and improved deal that will tie him to the club until June 2030.

However, Damien Comolli and Co. cannot rest on their laurels, as they have other urgent matters to attend to in the coming weeks, beginning with McKennie’s contract extension.

Weston McKennie tipped to sign new Juventus contract in the coming weeks

Since Luciano Spalletti’s arrival in late October, the Texan has been a true protagonist in the team, playing almost everywhere on the pitch and offering vital contributions.

Therefore, the manager has been urging the hierarchy to address the player’s contract situation, and avoid losing him for free at the end of the season.

According to IlBianconero, McKennie should be the next player to sign a new contract at Juventus.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

As the source explains, the club has already scheduled a meeting with his entourage next week, and the sensations have been overwhelmingly positive.

In recent weeks, the player’s father, John McKennie, revealed that his son has never been this happy in his career, describing Spalletti as the best manager he has ever had.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the white smoke will emerge in the coming days.

Which other Juventus players are expected to renew their contracts

While McKennie could be the next Juventus player to sign a new deal, he shouldn’t be the last to do so this season.

Fellow out-of-contract star Filip Kostic could also stay in Turin after convincing Spalletti with his recent displays off the bench. The Serbian is now considered a reliable backup option on both wings.

Moreover, Carlo Pinsoglio’s extension is considered a mere formality at this stage, so the management will take its time on this front.

The source also mentions potential renewals and salary rises for Manuel Locatelli, Pierre Kalulu, Khephren Thuram, and Lloyd Kelly, albeit they’re already running on long-term deals.

On the contrary, Dusan Vlahovic is destined to leave the club as a free agent, as the two parties failed to reach a compromise in their negotiations last year.