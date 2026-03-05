Juventus have identified the midfield as their priority ahead of the summer transfer window, and Sandro Tonali remains at the top of the wishlist.

The Serie A giants have arguably paid the price for their lack of depth in the middle of the park, as a packed February schedule unravelled their campaign.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini will be keen to add quality and quantity to the midfield department next summer.

Can Juventus afford Sandro Tonali?

Since 2025, Tonali has been pinpointed as Juve’s ultimate dream to bolster the middle of the park. The 26-year-old has now cemented himself as a key player at Newcastle, as well as a fan favourite among the Geordies.

However, the Azzurri star is said to be open to a return to his home country, and the Bianconeri would love to accommodate him.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have already opened a dialogue with Tonali and his entourage.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based giants realise that a hefty investment will be required to prise him away from St. James’ Park, as Newcastle have no intention to let him go anytime soon.

Although his contract will expire in 2028, the former Milan star would reportedly command a transfer fee of €70-75 million.

Juventus would only be able to shell out this figure by qualifying for the Champions League, and perhaps selling the likes of Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz.

Juventus aiming to sign Bernando Silva & Leon Goretzka on free transfers

In addition to Tonali, Juventus officials have made contact with Bernardo Silva and Leon Goretzka, two experienced midfielders who are on their way out of Manchester City and Bayern Munich, respectively.

The Portuguese and German stars are both running on expiring contracts. So, unlike Tonoli, their arrival wouldn’t require a transfer fee, but they wouldn’t come cheap either.

As is often the case with top-notch free agents, recruiting them entails sizable agent commissions and sign-on fees, not to mention lucrative wages.

Juventus have recently set a new salary ceiling at around €7 million after renewing Kenan Yildiz’s contract, but they might have to make an exception for Silva and Goretzka, who could request a yearly wage of €8 million.