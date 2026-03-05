Michele Di Gregorio could be on his way out of Juventus, but finding a new club shouldn’t be difficult, as suitors are already queuing up.

The 28-year-old joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2024, when the club’s former Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had identified him as Wojciech Szcesny’s long-term replacement.

The former Monza goalkeeper rapidly cemented himself as a regular starter. However, recent blunders– particularly against Inter and Como– saw him relegated to the bench on Luciano Spalletti’s orders.

Juventus set asking price for Michele Di Gregorio

While Mattia Perin got the nod in the club’s last two fixtures against Galatasaray and Roma, the experienced shot-stopper isn’t considered a long-term solution, nor were his displays particularly impressive.

In fact, Perin himself could also leave the club at the end of the season, despite signing a contract renewal earlier this season.

Nevertheless, what matters most for Juventus is the future of Di Gregorio, as his departure will be essential to make way for a new No.1 at Continassa.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri have set their asking price at €10-15 million.

The Roman newspaper also reveals that Serie A clubs are interested in the Inter youth product.

Fiorentina, Bologna & Atalanta keeping tabs on Di Gregorio

Fiorentina could be leading the chase for Di Gregorio, as they could part ways with David De Gea, whose contract will expire at the end of the season.

Bologna are also in the fray, seeking a long-term replacement for the experienced Lukasz Skorupski.

Finally, the source identifies Atalanta as a potential destination for Di Gregorio, especially if they end up selling the coveted Marco Carnesecchi.

La Dea’s interest in the Juventus goalkeeper could pave the way for an indirect swap, as Carnesecchi is one of the first names on Marco Ottolini’s shortlist.