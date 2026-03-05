Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti could be without Federico Gatti when his team hosts Pisa on Saturday.

The defender has been showcasing his credentials at the other end of the pitch, poaching back-to-back goals against Galatasaray and Roma last week.

The 27-year-old’s last-gasp equaliser at the Stadio Olimpico prevented what would have been a devastating defeat for the Old Lady in the Top Four race. The 3-3 draw kept the four-point gap between the two clubs intact.

Federico Gatti could skip Saturday’s game against Pisa

Although Gatti only had a brief cameo in Rome, he still sustained a bruise that has kept him out of training.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian international didn’t take part in the training session that witnessed the return of his good friend, Dusan Vlahovic, following a long injury ordeal.

The pink newspaper expects the defender to undergo the necessary examinations in the coming hours. Afterwards, the medical staff will decide whether to include the player in the preparations for the upcoming contest against Pisa, or drop him from Spalletti’s plans.

This will be a must-win contest for the Bianconeri, who cannot afford to drop any more points, especially after failing to win any of their last four Serie A games, where they registered draws against Lazio and Roma, and suffered defeats to Inter and Como.

Why Gatti remains important for Juventus

With Gleison Bremer, Pierre Kalulu, and Lloyd Kelly cementing themselves as the main choices at the back for Spalletti, Gatti is now considered the first alternative off the bench.

But amidst the limited options, the former Frosinone man remains important to the manager’s plans.

Gatti’s knack for scoring important goals is an added boon to the team, especially at a time when strikers are struggling to find the back of the net.