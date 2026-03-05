Juventus have reportedly made a decision on the future of Douglas Luiz, who is enjoying a career revival at Aston Villa.

The Brazilian made his return to Birmingham 18 months after his transfer to Turin. The Bianconeri paid circa €50 million to secure the midfielder’s services at the time, although the sum included the values of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea, who moved in the opposite direction.

Sadly for the 27-year-old, his first season in Italian football was miserable on all levels, plagued by injuries, a steep dip in form, and personal issues.

Douglas Luiz finds his feet at Aston Villa

Luiz returned to the Premier League last summer, joining Nottingham Forest on loan. However, he struggled to adapt at the club, especially amidst recurring managerial changes.

Therefore, the creative midfielder jumped at the opportunity to rejoin Aston Villa, the club that witnessed his gradual rise to prominence between 2019 and 2024.

The Brazil international swiftly regained his form under Unai Emery, who immediately entrusted him with a starting role.

On Wednesday, he broke his two-year goal drought by scoring against Chelsea with a sublime backheel inside two minutes. The Villans ended up losing the league contest 4-1, but everyone at the club is glad to have the player back at his best.

Juventus don’t want to keep Douglas Luiz

The Premier League side has an option to buy Luiz for €25 million at the end of the season. But at this stage, it remains unclear whether the club will exercise it or not, as it could depend on several factors, including Champions League qualification.

According to IlBianconero, Juventus are hoping that Villa opt to buy the player in June, as it would solve their dilemma and help them fund their transfer market.

On the other hand, if the English club chooses to send the midfielder back to Turin, then the Bianconeri will have to find him another buyer.

Despite his vastly improved form, the Serie A giants have no desire to reintegrate the player within their plans, as they prefer to part ways and focus on other profiles.

This might be the most sensible decision, as Luiz has only been able to deliver the goods for Aston Villa, and it remains unclear whether he’ll ever be able to cut it at Juventus.