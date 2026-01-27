Douglas Luiz is set to spend the remainder of this season on loan at Aston Villa after his temporary spell at Nottingham Forest was brought to an early end. The Brazilian midfielder moved to Juventus from Villa last season, arriving in Italy with a reputation as one of the finest midfielders in European football. His signing was viewed as a major statement, with the Bianconeri paying a significant fee to secure his services.

Despite the expectations, Luiz struggled badly during his first campaign in Italian football. His performances failed to meet the standards anticipated of him, and his time in Turin quickly became unsettled. The midfielder grew frustrated with his situation, which ultimately led Juventus to agree to send him back to the Premier League, resulting in his loan move to Nottingham Forest.

Difficult spell and return to familiar surroundings

Luiz’s time at Forest did not bring the revival many had hoped for. He was unable to rediscover his best form and did not feature regularly, which raised further questions about his confidence and consistency. As a result, the decision was taken to interrupt that loan, allowing him to return to a more familiar environment at Aston Villa.

According to Il Bianconero, the move back to Villa is effectively completed, with all parties expecting the arrangement to benefit both the player and the clubs involved. Villa have included an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer, allowing them to assess Luiz over the coming months before committing to a long-term deal.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Chance to revive career and Juventus intentions

For Luiz, the return to Villa represents a crucial opportunity to rediscover the form that once made him a fan favourite at the club during his previous spell in the Premier League. Playing in a familiar system and environment could help him regain confidence and rhythm, elements that have been missing since he departed from England.

From Juventus’ perspective, the situation is clear. The Bianconeri are keen to see Luiz leave permanently and will be hoping Aston Villa decide to activate the purchase option once the campaign concludes. A successful loan spell would suit all parties, offering Luiz stability, Villa a proven midfielder, and Juventus a clean break from a move that never worked out as planned.