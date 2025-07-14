Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz is edging ever closer towards penning a new and improved contract with the Serie A giants.

The 20-year-old has been in Turin since 2022, when he was poached from Bayern Munich by the club’s former Chief Scout Matteo Tognozzi.

The Turkish almost immediately cemented himself as the crown jewel of the club’s youth ranks, delivering formidable displays for the Primavera and Juventus Next Gen squads.

In 2023, Max Allegri promoted him to the first team, and after an impressive first season with the seniors, he was already identified as the biggest attraction at the club, so the management handed him the iconic Number 10, once donned by the likes of Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio, and his idol, Alessandro Del Piero.

Juventus & Kenan Yildiz close to finalising agreement on new contract

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Yildiz had his highs and lows under Thiago Motta last season, but the arrival of Igor Tudor proved to be a breath of fresh air, allowing the young attacker to regain his best form while playing in a more central role.

Therefore, Juventus have been determined to secure the future of the Turkiye international with a long-term deal while offering him a pay rise worthy of his massive talent.

The details of Yildiz’s new contract

According to multiple sources in the Italian media, including IlBianconero, Juventus and Yildiz are one step away from inking their new agreement.

The sources believe that the official announcement could arrive in the coming days.

The new contract should push back the deadline until June 2030. Moreover, the player’s salary is expected to rise from €1.2 million to at least €3 million. Some sources believe that the young man will be able to collect €4 million per season.