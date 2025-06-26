On Wednesday, Juventus and Manchester City will clash heads in Orlando in their final group-stage clash in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The two European giants have already qualified for the Round of 16, having beaten Al Ain and Wydad in their first two fixtures. Therefore, whoever wins will finish at the top of Group G, while a draw would be enough for the Bianconeri.

In his pre-match press conference, Juventus coach Igor Tudor revealed he plans to introduce some changes to the lineup that started the first two fixtures, while maintaining a competitive edge.

How will Juventus line up against Man City?

According to IlBianconero, the Croatian manager could be set to make five changes to the lineup.

Due to the lack of choices at the back, the backline will likely remain intact, with Nicolo Savona starting in between Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly, while Michele Di Gregorio preserves his spot between the sticks.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli could make his return to the starting XI after a slight injury problem. The Juventus captain should start alongside Khephren Thuram, thus dropping Weston McKennie to the bench.

Tudor & Guardiola to ring the changes

Alberto Costa is tipped to keep his spot on the right flank, but Andrea Cambiaso could make way for Filip Kostic.

Finally, the attacking trident will likely be revamped, with Dusan Vlahovic spearheading the lineup, supported by Nicolas Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners. Hence, Randal Kolo Muani, Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao will all start on the bench.

Pep Guardiola is also tipped to introduce some changes to his lineup, but Erling Haaland could still lead the line for the Cityzens.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Savona, Kelly; Costa, Locatelli, Thuram, Kostic; Gonzalez, Koopmeiners; Vlahovic.

Manchester City Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Vitor Reis, Aké, O’Reilly; Cherki, Reijnders; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland.