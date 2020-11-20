Juventus want Chelsea outcast but have to make room for him

Juventus have been busy in the transfer market since they made Andrea Pirlo their manager.

The former midfielder has inherited a team that won the league title in each of the last nine seasons, but most of them are ageing or underperforming.

He has already axed the likes of Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi, but there is still work to be done and so they have continued to be linked with a move for a number of players.

They also landed the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa in the summer, more players are expected to join them and their next signing might be Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri.

The Brazilian-Italian has been struggling for playing time with the Premier League side and the arrival of Ben Chilwell has seen his playing time reduced even further.

Calciomercato claims that he remains a target for Juventus ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.

However, before the Bianconeri can sign him, the report claims that they will have to make room in their team.

It specifically talks about adding his salary to their wage bill. It also mentions two players that the club can sell to free up space for him, Sami Khedira and Federico Bernardeschi.