Juventus will speak with the entourage of World Cup winner within 24 hours

Juventus remains interested in a move for Paul Pogba and they have now scheduled a meeting with his entourage, according to a new report.

The Frenchman is leaving Manchester United at the end of this season after he decided to run down his contract at the English club.

Several teams remain interested in a move for him, but the midfielder is taking his time and he would listen to all the offers he received before deciding on his next step.

Juve gave him his first-team breakthrough when he joined the club in 2012 before he left in 2016 to return to United.

The Bianconeri want to sign him again for free and Football Italia claims they have scheduled a meeting with his entourage for tomorrow.

The club hopes he would accept their proposal and make a return to Max Allegri’s squad by the summer.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s return to Juve would be romantic and useful because we need more accomplished players in our midfield right now.

The current players in that position are struggling to perform under Allegri, but Pogba was in the manager’s team during his first stint and thrived.

If he continues where he stopped with us on his return, we could win several trophies like we did when he was on our books initially.