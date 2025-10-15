Juventus have experienced a difficult start to the season despite what initially appeared to be a productive and promising summer transfer window. The men in black and white secured a number of high-profile additions intended to strengthen a squad that had finished the previous season on a strong note. These new recruits, including players such as Lois Openda and Jonathan David, were anticipated to elevate Juventus to a higher level of performance, yet the expected transformation has not yet materialised.

While there remains optimism regarding the potential of these signings, the reality is that the team has not started the season strongly. Some observers have questioned whether the summer acquisitions were sufficient to meet the ambitious standards of the Bianconeri. Luciano Moggi has expressed concerns regarding the club’s approach and the quality of its new players. He commented, via Calciomercato: “It’s difficult to say; before judging, it’s best to know them thoroughly. If I were to look at what was done, something went wrong. Instead of three forwards, they should have signed one, along with a midfielder and a defender. The players they signed aren’t bad; they’re players who could be in a team competing in the Europa League at a certain level. Nothing as important as what a team like Juventus, who needs to win, needs. But let’s give Comolli time to develop, and then he can be criticized or praised.”

Evaluating the Transfer Strategy

Moggi’s remarks highlight the ongoing debate regarding Juventus’ transfer strategy. While Damien Comolli has received praise for some of the moves made in the market, Moggi remains unconvinced that the acquisitions are sufficient to return Juventus to the top of Serie A or to make an immediate impact in European competition. According to Moggi, the club may have focused too heavily on quantity rather than addressing specific needs within the squad, particularly in key positions such as midfield and defence. The assessment underscores the challenge facing Juventus’ management as they seek to balance long-term squad development with the immediate demands of competing at the highest level.

Lois Openda (Juventus.com)

Potential for Development

Despite these concerns, there remains potential for the new signings to grow into their roles and make a meaningful contribution to the team. Juventus supporters and analysts alike are watching closely to see whether the squad can develop cohesion and consistency as the season progresses. While early results may have fallen short of expectations, the talent within the squad is undeniable, and given time, players such as Openda and David may yet rise to the challenge. For now, however, the club faces the task of integrating new talent effectively while maintaining competitiveness, all while managing the pressures and expectations that accompany the Juventus name.