Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini believes that Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti has already changed the goalkeepers’ hierarchy, with Mattia Perin overtaking Michele Di Gregorio.

The latter has been the club’s No.1 between the sticks since making the move from Monza in the summer of 2024.

The pecking order was never in jeopardy during the short tenures of Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor, but the situation could drastically change now with Spalletti in charge.

Is Mattia Perin Juve’s new first-choice goalkeeper?

The former Napoli and Italy boss entrusted Di Gregorio with the starting gloves upon his arrival in Turin, but he replaced him with Perin in Juve’s latest two matches against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League and Cagliari in Serie A.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Spalletti justified his selection by stating that Di Gregorio has been struggling with a stomach issue, which required some rest. However, Sabatini isn’t buying this explanation.

The TV presenter feels that Perin is considered a more trustworthy option, not just by the manager, but everyone else at he club.

“Based on the individual performances, Perin has earned a starting spot, even though Spalletti tried to pass it off as gastroenteritis, which debilitated Di Gregorio for a day,” argued Sabatini in a video posted on his YouTube channel (via JuventusNews24).

“I think, with the utmost respect and admiration for Di Gregorio, that at this time, for many reasons, including his experience at Juventus, Perin is considered more reliable by his teammates, the coach, and even the fans.”

Perin or Di Gregorio? The truth will come out in Naples

While Tuesday’s Coppa Italia tie won’t serve as a clear indicator, the truth should come out on Sunday, when Juventus travel south to take on their rivals Napoli in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Serie A season.

If Spalletti decides to give Perin the nod on that occasion, then Sabatini’s theory will be virtually confirmed.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that the manager insisted that Di Gregorio remains his first choice for now during his press conference on Monday.