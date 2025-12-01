Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is reportedly edging closer to the exit door, with the club struggling to renew his contract.

The American has been plying his trade in Turin since 2020, making him the most senior outfielder behind Daniele Rugani.

The 27-year-old has had his ups and downs since joining the club, but has been far more consistent in recent campaigns.

Juventus & Weston McKennie have a gap to bridge

McKennie didn’t always feature in the starting lineup during Igor Tudor’s reign, as the Croatian manager viewed him as a mere backup.

However, the USMNT star has been an almost automatic starter under Luciano Spalletti, who has been capitalising on the player’s immense versatility.

The Texan has mostly been fielded as a wing-back, but also operated as an attacking midfielder, in addition to his original role in the middle of the park.

But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, McKennie’s future remains shrouded in mystery.

The player’s recent resurgence has rekindled the club’s desire to lock him down with a renewal. However, Damien Comolli and Co. might be facing an uphill battle.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, McKennie is seeking a pay rise on his current €3 million yearly salary, but Juventus aren’t willing to meet his demands, at least at this stage of the negotiations.

Weston McKennie can start looking elsewhere

So, as things stand at the moment, the former Schalke star is more likely to leave Continassa at the end of the season than dwell beyond the summer.

McKennie will be free to negotiate with any other club starting February, and even sign a pre-contract.

The midfielder reportedly has several suitors in his home country, looking to offer him the chance to play in Major League Soccer for the first time in his career.