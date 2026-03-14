Juventus travel to face Udinese in an important Serie A fixture as they continue their pursuit of a place in the top four, and this is the side announced by Luciano Spalletti

Juventus team v Udinese

The race for Champions League qualification remains extremely competitive, with Juventus battling alongside Como and AS Roma for a place among the league’s leading teams. With several clubs fighting for the same objective, Juventus know that their position will depend largely on their own performances in the remaining fixtures.

For that reason, the team understands the importance of maintaining a strong run of results. Juventus views matches such as this one as crucial opportunities to secure valuable points and strengthen their position in the standings.

Juventus Focused on Maintaining Momentum

The squad at the Allianz Stadium are fully aware that facing Udinese away from home will not be straightforward. Udinese have shown resilience throughout the season and have recently recovered from a difficult run of results.

The home side has improved their form in recent weeks, recording one win and one draw in their last two matches. Those results have helped restore confidence within the squad, and they will be determined to extend their unbeaten run when Juventus arrive.

Juventus, however, have also shown encouraging signs. The Bianconeri are currently unbeaten in their last three matches and will aim to continue that run as they attempt to maintain momentum in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Strong Recent Record Against Udinese

Although Udinese have demonstrated improvement, recent history between the two teams favours Juventus. The Bianconeri have won each of their last four meetings with Udinese, highlighting their dominance in this particular fixture.

Udinese’s last victory against Juventus came in February 2024, and they will be eager to change that record with a strong performance in front of their supporters.

For Juventus, the objective remains clear. With even tougher fixtures expected in the coming weeks, they cannot afford to drop points in this match. A focused and disciplined performance will therefore be essential if they are to secure another important victory and continue their push for a top-four finish.