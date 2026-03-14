Juventus remain one of the most valuable teams in Serie A, although the overall value of their squad has declined in recent months. The club’s squad was valued at €595 million in July 2025, reflecting the strength of the group at that time and the positive momentum they carried into the new campaign.

The valuation followed a strong conclusion to the previous season, when Juventus produced encouraging performances and also impressed in several matches at the FIFA Club World Cup. Those results contributed to the perception that the squad contained significant quality and potential.

However, the current campaign has not progressed as smoothly as expected. Juventus have struggled to maintain consistent performances, and several players have failed to meet expectations. A number of the club’s recent signings, in particular, have been unable to deliver the level of impact that was anticipated when they joined the team.

Squad Value Declines During the Season

The inconsistent form shown by Juventus has inevitably affected the market value of several players within the squad. According to TuttoJuve, the overall value of the team has dropped by at least €30 million over the last few months.

The report states that the squad is now valued at €560.2 million, reflecting the decline in individual valuations across the team. Some players have experienced particularly notable reductions during this period.

Among those affected are Jonathan David and Lois Openda, both of whom have reportedly lost €10 million from their individual valuations. Edon Zhegrova has also seen his value decrease, with a reported drop of €5 million.

Mixed Developments Within the Squad

Despite the general decline in the squad’s value, there have also been some positive developments for Juventus. One of the most significant increases has been recorded by Kenan Yildiz, whose market value has risen by €25 million since July.

The young attacker has attracted considerable attention with his performances, and his progress has helped offset some of the declines elsewhere in the squad.

However, the team has also been affected by setbacks. Gleison Bremer has reportedly lost €15 million in value, largely due to the injury problems he has faced since last season.

These contrasting developments illustrate the mixed fortunes experienced by Juventus during the current campaign, with strong individual progress in some cases balanced by declining form and fitness issues elsewhere in the squad.