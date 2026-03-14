Juventus are reportedly considering changes to its goalkeeping department as it looks to strengthen the squad ahead of next season. The club has been monitoring several potential options in recent weeks as they evaluate possible reinforcements.

The Bianconeri have not been entirely satisfied with the recent performances of Michele Di Gregorio, which has led to speculation about his future at the club. As a result, Juventus are believed to be open to the possibility of selling the goalkeeper when the current campaign concludes.

During some recent matches, Mattia Perin has been selected ahead of Di Gregorio, further highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the position. If Juventus decide to move forward with a change, it is expected to explore the market for a replacement capable of strengthening its defensive structure.

Svilar Emerges as a Target

Juventus continue to follow several goalkeepers, and a report from TuttoJuve reveals that one of the names currently on their radar is AS Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar. The Serbian international has developed a strong reputation in Serie A in recent seasons and is regarded as one of the more reliable goalkeepers in the league.

Svilar’s performances for Roma have attracted attention across Italy, and his consistent displays have made him a valuable player for the capital club. Because of this, Roma are reportedly reluctant to part ways with their goalkeeper and have no immediate plans to sell him.

Nevertheless, Juventus remain one of the most influential clubs in Italian football, and their interest could test Roma’s position if a suitable offer is made. The Bianconeri are known for their ability to attract top players, which means any approach could potentially complicate the situation.

Transfer Fee Could Complicate Move

Despite their interest, Juventus may face a significant obstacle if they attempt to sign Svilar. Roma has reportedly placed a valuation of 60 million euros on the goalkeeper, a figure that could prove difficult for Juventus to justify.

The club is unlikely to want to spend such a large amount on a goalkeeper, particularly as they look to balance other areas of the squad during the rebuilding process. This valuation, therefore, casts doubt over the likelihood of a deal being completed.

For now, Juventus will continue to assess their options as they consider how best to strengthen their squad before the next season begins.