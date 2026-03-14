Udinese goalkeeper Daniele Padelli has acknowledged the quality of the Juventus side his team will face in Serie A tonight, while insisting that Udinese will do everything possible to secure a positive result. The experienced goalkeeper discussed the upcoming fixture as the teams prepare for an important stage of the season.

Juventus have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign, producing mixed performances in several matches. However, the Bianconeri can no longer afford such fluctuations if it is to achieve its objectives before the season concludes. With the race for European places intensifying, every point has become increasingly important.

Udinese have shown that they are capable of competing strongly in the league this season. Their performances have demonstrated that they possess the organisation and determination required to challenge some of the division’s strongest teams. Because of this, Juventus are aware that they face a demanding test against a side that has already proved difficult for many opponents.

Juventus Aim to Secure a Top Four Finish

Juventus are currently focused on finishing the season inside the top four, which would secure qualification for next season’s Champions League. Achieving that objective will require consistent results during the final stretch of the campaign.

Competition for those positions remains intense, with several clubs pushing for the same goal. Juventus must therefore continue collecting points to stay ahead of their rivals and strengthen their position in the standings.

The team believe they have the quality necessary to finish among the top sides in the league, but they will need to demonstrate that ability on the pitch in the coming weeks.

Padelli Anticipates a Difficult Encounter

Despite Juventus’ ambitions, Udinese are determined to make the contest challenging for their opponents. Padelli emphasised the respect his side has for Juventus, while also expressing confidence in Udinese’s preparation ahead of the match.

Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, the goalkeeper said, “Juventus are a great team, with top players: we’ll have to be perfect to bring home points. But we’re preparing well, and to be honest, we’re also feeling reasonably calm. That’s thanks to our position in the league table and what we’ve done so far. Personally, given my background, Juve means the derby. Daniele the fan comes out a bit…”

His comments underline the significance of the fixture and the determination within the Udinese squad to deliver a strong performance.