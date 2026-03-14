Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Sandro Tonali at the end of the current season, although their chances of completing the transfer could depend on events at the international level. The Italian midfielder has developed into one of the most sought-after players in European football, and interest in him may increase further if Italy qualifies for the upcoming World Cup.

Tonali is currently an important member of the Newcastle United squad, and the Premier League club are expected to make every effort to retain him. However, strong performances at both club and international level have inevitably attracted attention from other leading sides across Europe.

Agent Highlights Potential Interest

Speculation surrounding Tonali’s future intensified after comments from his agent, Giuseppe Riso, who suggested that a successful World Cup campaign for Italy could lead to additional interest from major clubs. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, Riso discussed the possibility of Premier League teams becoming involved in the race for the midfielder.

He said, “Will clubs like Arsenal and City be after him now? Exactly, that was the goal from the moment he went to England: to try to make him a star player. I think he’s the Italian player with one of the highest values in the world. Will City or Arsenal be after him if Italy shines at the World Cup? I don’t know (laughs), but it’s very likely. Everyone’s waiting for the World Cup, then a thousand situations arise, but everything starts after the World Cup.”

These comments highlight how the tournament could influence Tonali’s future, particularly if he delivers strong performances on the international stage.

Juventus Face Competition

Juventus remain keen to bring Tonali back to Serie A and are reportedly pushing to secure his signature once the season concludes. The club have been monitoring his situation closely as they continue to rebuild their squad.

However, Newcastle are reluctant to lose one of its most important players, even as speculation continues about his long term future. Tonali’s development in England has increased his reputation, making him an attractive option for clubs seeking a high-quality midfielder.

Arsenal have also been linked with the player, with reports suggesting they were offered the opportunity to sign him during the last transfer window. If Italy qualifies for the World Cup and Tonali performs well, the competition for his signature could become even more intense.