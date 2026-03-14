Juventus are interested in signing Leon Goretzka at the end of the current season when he is expected to become a free agent, but his financial demands could prevent the move from materialising, reports Il Bianconero.

The German midfielder has enjoyed a highly successful career during his long spell at Bayern Munich, where the club dominated German football and collected numerous honours. His experience and quality have made him one of the most respected midfielders in Europe.

With his time at Bayern now approaching its conclusion, both the player and the club have reportedly decided to part ways at the end of the campaign. This situation has attracted interest from several teams, including Juventus, who are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Juventus Consider Free Transfer Opportunity

Juventus view Goretzka as a valuable option because he could arrive without a transfer fee. With the transfer market becoming increasingly inflated, signing an experienced player of his calibre on a free transfer would represent significant value for the club.

The Bianconeri are eager to add quality and leadership to their midfield, and Goretzka’s experience at the highest level of European football makes him an appealing target. If available on a free transfer, he would be one of the most notable players on the market when the season concludes.

Financial Demands Could Block Move

Despite the potential benefits of the deal, the report claims Juventus may struggle to meet the player’s financial expectations. Goretzka currently earns €7m net per season at Bayern Munich and is reportedly seeking the same salary from his next club.

In addition to those wages, he is also believed to be requesting a substantial signing-on fee that could reach €10m. When combined, these demands would make the overall cost of the deal extremely high for Juventus.

As a result, completing the transfer could prove difficult for Juve. While Juventus may attempt to negotiate terms, Goretzka is attracting interest from other teams who might be prepared to meet his financial expectations. If that happens, the Bianconeri could find themselves unable to compete for his signature despite their interest in bringing him to Turin.