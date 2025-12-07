Juventus have been given a boost in their pursuit of Leon Goretzka, as Bayern Munich opt against renewing his contract.

The 30-year-old has been on the Bianconeri’s radar for several years, but has always ended up lingering at the Allianz Arena.

The 30-year-old has been a member of Bayern’s squad since making the free transfer from Schalke in the summer of 2018. However, his time with the Bavarian giants could come to an end in June.

Bayern Munich don’t want to renew Leon Goretzka’s contract

Goretzka is currently running on an expiring contract, and according to Bild, the Bundesliga champions have decided to let him leave as a free agent in the summer.

This may come as a surprising call, given that the Germany international has been a regular starter under Vincent Kompany. Nevertheless, the club is reportedly planning to rejuvenate the squad next summer, so Goretzka is one of the experienced players who are expected to make way for younger replacements.

Leon Goretzka (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The German source also confirms that Juventus are keeping close tabs on the midfielder. However, the report insists that Bayern have no plans to sell Goretzka at a cut price, so the Serie A giants would have to wait until the summer to sign the player on a free transfer.

Napoli are also keen to address their midfield woes in January, amidst a ravaging injury crisis, but it remains unclear whether the Italian champions will be interested in signing Goretzka next summer.

Should Juventus pursue Goretzka?

Luciano Spalletti is currently operating with a thin midfield department, and recruiting a genuine deep-lying midfielder has been considered the main priority. On the other hand, Goretzka is a box-to-box midfielder.

The German international would certainly add quality and experience to the department, but he might not necessarily be the first name on the shortlist, especially due to his characteristics.