Damien Comolli replaced Cristiano Giuntoli at the end of last season after Juventus decided to dismiss their sporting director.

Although Comolli was never officially given the title of sporting director, he effectively carried out many of the responsibilities previously handled by Giuntoli. These duties included overseeing the recruitment of new players and playing a key role in managerial decisions at the club.

During the summer, Juventus brought in several new players and also secured Igor Tudor on a new long-term contract, with Comolli reportedly leading the negotiations that resulted in the manager committing his future to the club.

Criticism of Comolli’s Work

Despite these moves, Emiliano Viviano does not believe Juventus have improved since Giuntoli’s departure, and he has been openly critical of Comolli’s impact at the club. Speaking as quoted by Calciomercato, Viviano said:

“Tell me a damn decent Comolli signing. Giuntoli did 150 times better than Comolli. When they ask you to lower your wages by 50 million euros and, after you lower them, they tell you you haven’t achieved results, it’s easy to do what Comolli did. Spend here and there. Giuntoli had to lower his wages: we can’t evaluate a manager like fantasy football. It’s not buying and selling, he has to do a series of things: manage the group and do other things. He may have signed Di Gregorio, who turned out to be a mistake, or Koopmeiners, who we all would have bought, but what did Comolli do? He signed David and Openda. There’s no one who’s made it big, who makes you say how good he is.”

Viviano’s comments reflect frustration with the club’s recent recruitment strategy and suggest that the current leadership has yet to demonstrate clear improvement over the previous regime.

Juventus’ New Cycle

Juventus have entered what the club hopes will be a new cycle under Comolli’s guidance, to return to the consistent trophy-winning success that defined earlier periods of their history.

However, several of the recent signings have struggled to make a meaningful impact on the team. Players such as Jonathan David and Loïs Openda have been particularly disappointing, raising doubts about their long-term future at the club.

While Juventus may allow time for these players to adapt, it remains possible that some of them could depart as soon as the season concludes if their performances do not improve.