Arthur Melo has enjoyed a productive loan spell at Grêmio, but it is set to conclude this summer, with the midfielder still having a year remaining on his contract at Juventus.

At the Allianz Stadium, the club do not view him as part of their long-term plans, and they would be open to extending his loan in Brazil. However, Grêmio would need to secure the funds to make the move permanent, as Melo’s deal at Juventus runs until the summer of 2027, and Juve may be reluctant to loan him out again.

Arthur’s Perspective

The Brazilian midfielder has expressed his fondness for his current club and his desire to remain. Speaking via Calciomercato, he said:

“My wish is to stay at Grêmio. I’ve said it several times, it’s my home. But obviously I have a contract with Juventus. The initial agreement between Juventus and Grêmio stipulates that I stay until June and then return. For now, that’s how it will be, because we have a contract. I don’t know if there has been any interest from other clubs, because I’m focused on Grêmio until June; regardless, I want to give my all. I can’t say anything about whether I’ll stay or not, because it’s not just up to me: I have a contract with Grêmio and Juventus. This contract will be respected, but after that we don’t know what will happen: we’ll have to talk about it. Obviously, if Juventus opens up these negotiations, everyone knows that my wish is to stay.”

His comments underline both his commitment to Grêmio for the remainder of the season and the uncertainty surrounding his future, which depends on discussions between the two clubs.

Juventus’ Plans and Challenges

Financial constraints at Grêmio mean that European clubs could have a stronger chance of signing Melo permanently if they express interest. For Juventus, the priority is to offload the former Barcelona midfielder, along with several other players who are no longer considered part of the club’s long-term plans.

While Arthur could potentially play a role under Luciano Spalletti, it is possible he may not even participate in pre-season preparations with the Italian manager. The outcome of negotiations over the summer will determine whether he remains in Brazil, moves to Europe, or returns to Juventus for the final year of his contract.