Juventus previously expressed interest in signing Joshua Zirkzee during his time at Bologna, but Manchester United ultimately secured his transfer.

The Dutch striker had been an integral part of Bologna’s impressive side under Thiago Motta and was widely tipped to follow his former manager to Juventus. However, United moved quickly to bring him to England, preventing the move to the Old Lady.

Juventus Revives Interest

Despite missing out initially, Juventus have not abandoned plans to acquire Zirkzee. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the club has now renewed its interest in the striker.

The report notes that Juventus could create space for Zirkzee by offloading the two forwards they signed during the summer. Jonathan David and Loïs Openda have struggled to meet expectations, and the club may seek to cut their losses by selling them once the campaign concludes. Should that occur, Zirkzee would be in line to finally join the Bianconeri squad, and the report suggests that Juventus could succeed in securing his signature this time.

Potential Move for Zirkzee

At Manchester United, Zirkzee is currently struggling for regular game time, and the Red Devils may be willing to consider offers once the season ends. Juventus would need to present a compelling proposal, as several other clubs are reportedly prepared to add him to their squads.

A return to Serie A could be particularly appealing for Zirkzee, given his previous success and enjoyment of football in Italy. With Juventus’ renewed interest and the potential for greater opportunities at the club, a move back to Serie A may offer him the chance to revive his career and establish himself as a key figure in the team.