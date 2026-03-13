Luciano Spalletti was never uncertain about who should lead the attack at Juventus when he took over as manager, selecting Dušan Vlahović almost immediately.

The striker had originally been expected to play a minor role at the club this season and potentially leave at the end of the campaign, but he has since established himself as the team’s first-choice forward.

Vlahović’s Role Under Spalletti

In an interview quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Sandro Tovalieri expressed his belief that Vlahović would thrive under Spalletti at Juventus. He suggested that the striker possesses all the qualities necessary to succeed in the Bianconeri squad while working with the experienced manager.

He stated, “I think Vlahović is Juventus’ strongest attacking player. His absence has been felt. I’ve always had respect for him, even though he struggled at Juve. A coach like Spalletti, who plays a lot of vertical play, can be crucial in helping a striker like him score goals. He’ll do his part in this final push.”

Tovalieri’s comments highlight the confidence both the manager and the players have in Vlahović’s ability to make a significant impact during the closing stages of the season.

Future Prospects for Vlahović

Spalletti is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the world, and Juventus are expected to offer him a contract extension in the near future. His influence has also led the club to reconsider Vlahović’s future, with discussions now underway to keep him in the squad beyond this season, something that had not been planned previously.

The striker is now anticipated to remain a key member of the team for a longer period, and fans can expect to see some of his best performances in the coming months. With Spalletti’s tactical approach and guidance, Vlahović appears well-positioned to deliver consistently and strengthen Juventus’ attacking options as they aim to achieve their objectives.