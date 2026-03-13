Francisco Conceição is among the players who have enjoyed working under Luciano Spalletti, with the manager placing considerable trust in him.

In a recent interview with reporters via Tuttomercatoweb, Conceição reflected on the influence Spalletti has had on the team:

“The coach has brought us so many things. We play very well, we have the quality to do even better, and we have to prove it. You can see that the team is happy playing, we always try to have the ball and dominate the game, which is something that all the players like, especially those up front. We have to keep working to win every match.”

Spalletti’s Impact on the Squad

Most Juventus players had worked under two other managers since the start of last season before Spalletti arrived at the end of 2025. Conceição believes Spalletti has been the most experienced of the three, and his influence is evident in the team’s performances.

Under Spalletti’s guidance, Juventus are making noticeable progress. Conceição sees the squad improving steadily and believes they are capable of achieving even better results. While the team has struggled with consistency in the past, there is a clear sense that they are a stronger and more cohesive unit than before.

Maintaining Focus Until the End of the Season

This improvement places Juventus in a position to continue working hard and aim for a strong finish to the current campaign. Spalletti is aware of the challenge in keeping his players focused, but his experience and leadership are helping the squad maintain concentration on their objectives.

Conceição’s comments underline the positive atmosphere within the team and highlight the players’ commitment to Spalletti’s style of play, which emphasises possession, attacking intent, and control of matches. With continued effort, Juventus are in a favourable position to build on their progress and end the season on a high note.